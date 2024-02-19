Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Susquehanna

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.
BE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Bloom Energy from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bloom Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning grew its position in Bloom Energy by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
