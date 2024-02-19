bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Shares Sold by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Free Report) by 90.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 200,999 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 885.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $1.02 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market cap of $111.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLUE. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised bluebird bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.72.

Get Our Latest Report on BLUE

bluebird bio Profile

(Free Report)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.