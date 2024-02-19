BMO Capital Markets Cuts Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $10.00

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 109,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,110 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $480,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,079,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 402,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,145,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 220,398 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

