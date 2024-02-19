BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Acquires 737 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 737 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 70.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 55.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equifax during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EFX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Equifax from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.22.

Equifax Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE EFX opened at $258.08 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.84. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $260.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.50.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.07. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

See Also

