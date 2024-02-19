BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Buys New Stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Itron by 39.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Itron by 30.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Itron during the first quarter valued at $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Itron by 10.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $76.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.50. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.27.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

