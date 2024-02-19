BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Cuts Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lowered its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Watsco by 359.5% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.00.

NYSE:WSO opened at $381.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $406.99 and a 200 day moving average of $381.88.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). Watsco had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

