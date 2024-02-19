BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lear were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Lear by 65.4% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in Lear by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Lear by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LEA opened at $136.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.61 and a 200 day moving average of $136.46. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $117.79 and a 12 month high of $157.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

LEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Lear from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.22.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 2,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.26, for a total value of $402,669.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,533.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $1,415,224.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,483.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

