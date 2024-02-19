BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Has $493,000 Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRU. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,731,000 after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 57.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 229,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after buying an additional 84,278 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at $703,000. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 120.9% in the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 121,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

TRU opened at $75.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $42.09 and a 12-month high of $82.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. StockNews.com upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TransUnion from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

