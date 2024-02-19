BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Invests $205,000 in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 218.2% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Price Performance

AEE stock opened at $69.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $67.03 and a 1 year high of $91.18.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.