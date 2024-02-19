BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Purchases New Stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,368 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,463,001 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,376,854 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $387,354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,238,176 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $277,835,000 after acquiring an additional 463,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,662,087 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $193,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,300 shares during the period. Finally, Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PATH has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on UiPath from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

UiPath Stock Performance

UiPath stock opened at $24.96 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.55.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $325.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.54 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.98, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,848.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 587,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,054,516.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 766,000 shares of company stock worth $17,575,520 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Profile

(Free Report)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.