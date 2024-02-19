BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Reduces Position in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. cut its position in Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report) by 67.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,561 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 1.46% of Local Bounti worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOCL. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Local Bounti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Local Bounti by 732.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Local Bounti in the 1st quarter valued at $1,812,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Local Bounti by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 36,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,472 shares during the period. 15.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Local Bounti alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Local Bounti in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Local Bounti Price Performance

Shares of Local Bounti stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. Local Bounti Co. has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.63.

Local Bounti Company Profile

(Free Report)

Local Bounti Corporation grows and packs fresh greens in the United States. It produces lettuce, herbs, and loose-leaf lettuce. The company sells its products to food retailers and food service distributors. Local Bounti Corporation was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Montana.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Local Bounti Co. (NYSE:LOCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Local Bounti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Local Bounti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.