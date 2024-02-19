Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Bought by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth $1,395,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 167.2% during the third quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after buying an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $9,764,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Up 0.2 %

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $145.59 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.31.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.56.

Read Our Latest Report on BAH

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.