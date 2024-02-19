Bridge Investment Group (BRDG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:BRDG opened at $8.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a PE ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 44.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

