Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Earns “Underperform” Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their underperform rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $47.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $59.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.13.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 17.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 94.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 82,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,194 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,165,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 56,519.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 130,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,247,000 after purchasing an additional 129,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Brighthouse Financial by 136.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

