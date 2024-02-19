Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $13.17

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

TSVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Get 2seventy bio alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 2seventy bio

Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

In other 2seventy bio news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $130,229.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares in the company, valued at $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 135,305 shares of company stock valued at $523,183. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

2seventy bio Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

2seventy bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.