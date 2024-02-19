Brokerages Set 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) PT at $13.17

Shares of 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.17.
TSVT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush downgraded shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on 2seventy bio
Insider Buying and Selling at 2seventy bio
Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,493,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
2seventy bio Stock Up 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ TSVT opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. 2seventy bio has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $13.97. The firm has a market cap of $303.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.
2seventy bio Company Profile
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 2seventy bio
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.