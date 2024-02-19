Brokerages Set AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Price Target at $20.38

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.38.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABCL. Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of ABCL stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.06. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.38.
AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company had discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with partners. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company; and a research collaboration with Confo Therapeutics for the discovery of therapeutic antibody candidates targeting two undisclosed GPCR targets.
