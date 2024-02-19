Brokerages Set Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Target Price at $86.83

Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.83.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Logitech International from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Logitech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Logitech International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $54,710.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,464.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the third quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 529.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI opened at $85.90 on Friday. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.11.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 11.44%. Research analysts forecast that Logitech International will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

