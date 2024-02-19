Brokers Issue Forecasts for Pagaya Technologies Ltd.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Pagaya Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pagaya Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pagaya Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.54.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.78 and a 12-month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $921.58 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 6.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

