Brokers Offer Predictions for ONE Gas, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for ONE Gas in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77. The consensus estimate for ONE Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ONE Gas’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get ONE Gas alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OGS. Bank of America cut shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.57.

ONE Gas Price Performance

NYSE:OGS opened at $60.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.93. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ONE Gas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ONE Gas by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 22,668 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $2,233,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in ONE Gas by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 110,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after purchasing an additional 31,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ONE Gas

(Get Free Report)

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.