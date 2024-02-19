Brokers Set Expectations for Choice Properties REIT’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Choice Properties REIT in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar anticipates that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Choice Properties REIT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get Choice Properties REIT alerts:

Choice Properties REIT Stock Performance

Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT Announces Dividend

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

(Get Free Report)

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.