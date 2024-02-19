Brookfield Business Partners (BBU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE: BBU):

2/5/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $26.50 to $28.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from $33.00 to $34.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $31.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c” rating.

1/26/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from $29.00 to $31.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2024 – Brookfield Business Partners had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $28.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock opened at $23.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.33. Brookfield Business Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $12.22 and a twelve month high of $23.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $5.67. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $13.41 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Business Partners

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,732,783 shares of company stock valued at $12,598,396.

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Business Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Brookfield Business Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 31.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 365.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

