Caesarstone (CSTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Caesarstone Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CSTE opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.39. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Caesarstone from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 113.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Caesarstone by 47.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the first quarter worth about $92,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered quartz and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's engineered quartz slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling and residential construction end markets.

