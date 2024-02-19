Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (CALT) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Price Performance

CALT stock opened at $21.24 on Monday. Calliditas Therapeutics AB has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $632.74 million, a PE ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional Trading of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CALT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

