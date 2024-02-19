Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Stake Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 75,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPT opened at $96.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.84. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.14.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,373,803.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 6,493 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $637,677.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,373,803.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 38,336 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.22, for a total value of $3,765,361.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,237,705.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,957 shares of company stock worth $5,495,920 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPT. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Camden Property Trust from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.88.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

