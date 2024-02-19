Camping World (CWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World stock opened at $25.98 on Monday. Camping World has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Camping World currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Camping World by 19.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 46.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Camping World during the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

