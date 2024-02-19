Camping World (CWH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Camping World Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $25.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.10 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Camping World has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.98.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camping World

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Camping World by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,966,000 after buying an additional 122,856 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. Roth Mkm began coverage on Camping World in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Camping World from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Camping World in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.