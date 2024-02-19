Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Cannae to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae Stock Down 1.1 %

CNNE opened at $20.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cannae has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $23.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNNE. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNNE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 8.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae in the first quarter worth $231,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cannae by 58.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,810,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,903,000 after acquiring an additional 84,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cannae by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,826,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 101,368 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

