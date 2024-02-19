Capital Performance Advisors LLP Sells 2,450 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,661 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.9% of Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Apple Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $182.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.68. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.90 and a 52 week high of $199.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

