CarMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of $1.11 Per Share (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CarMax in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.20. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CarMax’s current full-year earnings is $2.88 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for CarMax’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.41 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.40.

CarMax Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:KMX opened at $71.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.55. CarMax has a 12-month low of $55.76 and a 12-month high of $87.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarMax

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KMX. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in CarMax by 125.8% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in CarMax by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in CarMax by 194.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in CarMax in the first quarter worth $33,000.

Insider Activity

In other CarMax news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $1,006,567.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $192,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,849.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,704 shares of company stock valued at $11,233,876. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

