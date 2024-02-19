Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Position Reduced by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 34.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 332,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,529 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after buying an additional 6,104,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after buying an additional 7,996,941 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after buying an additional 21,529,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after buying an additional 2,282,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after buying an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CARR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $54.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04. The stock has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 48.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.