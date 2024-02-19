Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,749 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARR opened at $54.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 48.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

