Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAST. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $514.48 million, a PE ratio of 157.33 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Carrols Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $9.54.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TAST. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the period. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

