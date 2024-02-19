CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CB Financial Services in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

CBFV stock opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.42. CB Financial Services has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $27.02. The stock has a market cap of $113.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBFV. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $130,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the third quarter worth about $233,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

