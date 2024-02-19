CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of CBIZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

CBIZ Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.70. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.80. CBIZ has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $73.98.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. CBIZ had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $327.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CBIZ

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 6,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $397,173.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,522,473.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CBIZ

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of CBIZ during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CBIZ by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

