Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,563 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.29% of Cboe Global Markets worth $48,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.78.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS CBOE opened at $186.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total transaction of $1,528,778.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,323.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.