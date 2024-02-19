CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $93.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $64.63 and a 52 week high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,405,000 after purchasing an additional 148,971 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,934,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,277,000 after acquiring an additional 185,157 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,493,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,149,000 after acquiring an additional 203,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,475,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,843,000 after buying an additional 142,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,631,000 after buying an additional 1,304,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

