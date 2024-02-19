Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Holdings Decreased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 27.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Celestica alerts:

Celestica Stock Down 0.9 %

CLS opened at $39.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average of $26.81. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Celestica from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celestica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on CLS

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.