Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Stake Increased by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 42.2% in the third quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,718,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,597,000 after acquiring an additional 807,002 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 160,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,401,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,314,000 after buying an additional 69,846 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

