Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$1,174,500.00 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,174,500.00.

Jonathan Michael Mckenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 18th, Jonathan Michael Mckenzie purchased 25,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$22.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$550,000.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

TSE CVE opened at C$23.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.63. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$19.82 and a 1 year high of C$29.18.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE ) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.06. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 14.66%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.0502793 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$27.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$42.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.96.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

