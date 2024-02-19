Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,432 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.10% of Central Pacific Financial worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,124,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,072,000 after acquiring an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,125,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,198,000 after acquiring an additional 160,812 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,017,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 39,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Central Pacific Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $62,927.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,863,229.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,999 shares of company stock worth $191,614 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.22 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $515.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $89.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

