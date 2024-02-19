Century Aluminum (CENX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Century Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Century Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of CENX stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Century Aluminum has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.17.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CENX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Century Aluminum from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $881,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,553 shares in the company, valued at $570,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Aluminum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CENX. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 32.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 410.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.