Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 792,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,424 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of Moelis & Company worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 8.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 52,946 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $586,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Get Our Latest Report on MC

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:MC opened at $55.71 on Monday. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $33.87 and a 1 year high of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.75 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.80.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.