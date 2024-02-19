Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,901,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Equitrans Midstream worth $36,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Equitrans Midstream Trading Up 0.7 %

ETRN stock opened at $10.53 on Monday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.95.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Wolfe Research cut Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The company operates dry gas gathering systems of high-pressure gathering lines; FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage systems; and water pipelines and other facilities that deliver fresh water from local municipal water authorities, the Monongahela River, the Ohio River, local reservoirs, and several regional waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.