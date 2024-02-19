Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after buying an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 157,522 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,939,000 after purchasing an additional 29,607 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $251.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $177.63 and a 52 week high of $276.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TFX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Teleflex from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Teleflex from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $227.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.30.

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total value of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas E. Powell sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.88, for a total transaction of $3,109,621.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 26,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $6,570,038.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,621,748.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

