Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 380 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,983,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,515,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,082 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 66.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,355,000 after acquiring an additional 143,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,912,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,727,000 after purchasing an additional 566,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $41,384.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Equity Residential news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,346.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,835 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EQR stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $52.57 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.84.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 120.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.88.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

