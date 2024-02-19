Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Algebris UK Ltd bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the third quarter valued at about $7,308,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 246,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,668,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,141,000 after buying an additional 104,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

NYSE BK opened at $55.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

