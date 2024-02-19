Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Chesapeake Utilities Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:CPK opened at $105.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.60. Chesapeake Utilities has a 52-week low of $83.79 and a 52-week high of $132.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

