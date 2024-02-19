Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 51,755 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.62% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $310,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,560,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,604,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,334.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,123,000 after acquiring an additional 147,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,714,000 after acquiring an additional 54,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,930.00 to $2,226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,358,964.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,093 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total transaction of $2,404,392.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $51,358,964.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total transaction of $2,354,780.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,012,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $2,598.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,364.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,104.12.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.