Chord Energy (CHRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Chord Energy to post earnings of $5.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy has a 1-year low of $117.05 and a 1-year high of $175.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on CHRD shares. Bank of America downgraded Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $462,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,225,867.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Korus sold 1,250 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total value of $204,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,078.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,938 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

