Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) CFO Sells $495,000.00 in Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chord Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:CHRD opened at $163.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.07. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $117.05 and a 52-week high of $175.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $183.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Chord Energy from $197.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chord Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,933,000 after buying an additional 1,638,278 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chord Energy by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,185,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,232,000 after purchasing an additional 364,673 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chord Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,671,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,966,000 after purchasing an additional 26,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,903,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,236,000 after buying an additional 349,592 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

